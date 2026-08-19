Ariana Grande says current tour has been a 'beautiful' experience -- because she can see the crowd this time

As Ariana Grande nears the end of her Eternal Sunshine tour, she's reflecting on what it's meant to her -- and how it compares to the last time she toured. For one thing, she can actually see her fans this time around.

Speaking to Jessica Vosk, who portrayed Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, Ari says, "This tour has felt like such a beautiful corrective experience for me because I think my last tour I wasn't necessarily in the same place in life and like I wasn't able to be as present as I am this time."

"And I also wasn't wearing contact lenses," she adds. "So to be able to literally, like, actually see and connect ... with them in this way, and just to sing these songs that have been a part of our, like, relationship for like ... 13 years at this point, and just see them and just see them dressed like just strange niche jokes and stuff -- it's just a very long, long term relationship."

Ari's chat with Jessica took place during her shows at Brooklyn, New York. She's currently performing at London's O2 Arena, and those dates wrap up Sept. 1, after which she plans to take a step back from the spotlight.

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