Ariana Grande launches new Swarovski capsule collection

Swarovski global brand ambassador Ariana Grande has launched a new capsule collection with the jewelry brand.
Ariana co-created the collection, and in a statement, she says, "This capsule is inspired by nature and the magic that exists everywhere around us on this extraordinary planet!"
In the promotional campaign, Ari looks like a fairy seated on a lily pad adorned with jewelry shaped like dragonflies and flowers. A bejeweled dragonfly lands on her hand, she whispers to it and then lets it go.
The new 29-piece collection includes earrings, necklaces, rings, hair accessories, brooches, hair pins and more.
In honor of the launch, the Swarovski store on New York's Fifth Avenue is hosting a pop-up Tuesday afternoon called Ariana's Garden, with live music, and touch-ups with Ariana's r.e.m. beauty "Fembot" collection. There's also a pop-up in Milan, Italy, and additional events in Paris and London this weekend.
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