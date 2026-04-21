An Artistic Way To Reopen Haslams?

It’s one of the great mysteries in Tampa Bay. Why has Haslam’s Book Store stayed closed for so long, with no word from the owners why, and if they ever plan to reopen. COVID closed the store back in 2020 and it has stayed that way ever since.

The photo is from their Facebook page which isn’t active, but rather chilling. Look at the words “see you again soon.” It’s never happened, but there’s one person who wants to change that.

Enter local artist Local artist Filipe Bergson. Filipe is selling t-shirts for $25, one at a time. He wants the iconic building to reopen. It’s still filled with books, all 30,000 feet on Central Ave. Which is where you’ll find Filipe every Saturday selling the shirts he designed.

His love for what makes St Petersburg so special, so iconic, is why he’s What’s Good in Tampa Bay. The St Pete Catalyst has more on his work, and how one person can make a difference, one t-shirt at a time.

The Dove Daily Update

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