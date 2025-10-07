All They Want To Do Is Dance

File photo. (Photo: Pixabay)

By Ann Kelly

You may not know a lot about the Patricia J. Sullivan Partnership School but what they know says volumes about us a community partners. In the words of Principal , it’s family and community involvement that are keys to their success, and they encourage more support in our school.

That support in part comes from a partnership between the Straz Center For The Performing Arts and Metropolitan Ministries. And did you know it’s been going on for over ten years?

The Staz has been making sure aspiring ballet stars aren’t trying out those steps in their street shoes. They provide new ballet shoes. So in the future when you’re sitting in your seat in Morsani Hall and see one of the Sullivan stars on stage, you’ll know where they got their start.

They’re What’s Good in Tampa Bay!

