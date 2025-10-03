All Taylor, all the time: Spotify record, tour plans, Krispy Swifties & Starbucks Lovers

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott/TAS Rights Management)
By Andrea Dresdale

We are all Showgirls today. Here's a roundup of some of the latest Taylor Swift news:

To the surprise of no one, Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, has broken the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in 2025. It took just 11 hours to break the previous record.

Will Taylor tour behind The Life of a Showgirl? Right now, she just can't even. During an interview with BBC Radio 1 on Friday, she was asked if she had the "itch" to hit the road again. "No," she said. "I'm gonna be really honest with you. Like, I am so tired, like when I think about doing it again. Because I would want to do it really, really well again." In the same interview, she revealed she's having a destination wedding.

And speaking of the Eras Tour, when Taylor spoke with the U.K.'s Heart Radio, she was interviewed by none other than the Spice GirlsBaby Spice, Emma Bunton. Taylor, who told Emma that she used to play with her Baby Spice doll as a kid, said seeing Emma's name on the guest list at the Eras Tour "blew me away." "You just mean the world to me," she said.

Several major food franchises are capitalizing on Friday's Showgirl release. Krispy Kreme is selling a "Spotlight Dozen" of 12 donuts — six in Showgirl orange, six swirled with Showgirl green icing — for $12 on Friday only. Starbucks, meanwhile, is having a "global listening party," playing the new album and "Starbucks Lovers" playlists at participating stores. Plus, one Starbucks in Nashville has transformed itself into The Life of a Showgirl Starbies coffeehouse, complete with record store, photo book, friendship bracelets and glitter sprinkles for your drink.

