Alex Warren explains his and Myles Smith's matching tattoos

You know you're really friends with someone when you get matching tattoos — and new BFFs Alex Warren and Myles Smith have officially taken that huge step.

Myles posted photos on Instagram showing off the new ink: He has "Pookie" tatted on his forearm, while Alex appears to have the same word on his bicep. "Pookie" is what the two call each other, and the tattoos came in commemoration the past few weeks, during which they both played multiple concerts together.

"So much laughter, so little sleep, and somehow still finding moments that will stay with me forever," Myles wrote on Instagram. "And yes, Alex and I got matching 'pookie' tattoos because apparently we needed something permanent to mark the chaos and love of it all."

So how did the nickname "Pookie" start in the first place? Alex told ABC Audio, "I started calling him 'Pookie' first, and I think now it's just become this thing."

"He heard me call [my wife] Kouvr it, and then he was like, 'Oh, I have to start that,'" Alex added.

Both Alex and Myles have major tours planned for 2026. Reflecting on the recent run of shows, Myles wrote on Instagram to his fans, "I don’t take a single face in the crowd for granted. Thank you for trusting me with your stories, your time, your energy. Thank you for letting these songs belong to us together. Thank you for being patient, kind, and so wildly present."

"I’m going to rest, breathe, and soak this all in before we do it again," he continued. "I already miss you."

