After hitting #1 with Frank Sinatra, Pentatonix ponders next posthumous duet

In 2019, Pentatonix released a version of "White Christmas" that paired their vocals with that of the late Bing Crosby and a version of "Do You Hear What I Hear?" with vocals by the late Whitney Houston. But this year's pairing with the late Frank Sinatra on "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm" has taken them to the top of Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart for the first time. Pentatonix member Kirstin Maldonado tells ABC Audio what artists — living or dead — they'd like to sing with next.

"I think it would be so iconic to have something with Freddie Mercury," says Kirstin. "I mean, Elvis [Presley] would be amazing, too."

"And we've always wanted to do something with Imogen Heap," Kirstin adds. Imogen, a British singer/songwriter, is best known for her song "Hide and Seek" and for co-writing Taylor Swift's song "Clean."

"I think that would just be like a really beautiful mix of arrangement, and her voice is just so fantastic," says Kirstin. "And doing something with Ariana Grande would be, like, amazing, too, because she's just so talented."

But out of Bing, Whitney and Frank, which posthumous duet was the coolest for them?

"When you say it like that, it's all so cool," she says. "I mean, they're all amazing. I think I'm really, really, really proud of this Frank Sinatra one in particular, because I love our arrangement around it."

"It just feels like we went back [to that time] and did that. And we're trying to be in [Frank's] era. And so I've loved all those amazing collabs that we've done, but this one in particular feels so special."

Pentatonix wraps up their Christmas in the City tour on Dec. 22.

