After criticism, Elton John posts video of himself cleaning his oven

By Andrea Dresdale

Not long ago Elton John posted a humorous video of himself in his kitchen, but due to fan response, he's now posted an important follow-up.

In the original video, Elton poked fun at how ubiquitous "Step Into Christmas" becomes each holiday season. As he stands in his kitchen, he begins opening things — a drawer, the oven, a cabinet, the refrigerator — and the song starts playing, prompting him to scream in horror.  However, the detail some fans seemed to focus on was the fact that the inside of Elton's oven door was pretty dirty.

"Nice to see even Elton's oven needs cleaning before Christmas, my oven glass needs an oven doctor too," one wrote. "I love his house is normal, and his oven door needs a clean inside," wrote another.

In Elton's new video, he stands in front of his oven wearing pink rubber gloves with red feather trim. "Look at this!" he announces, before opening the oven, spraying it with cleaner and wiping it vigorously.

"Scrub scrub scrub ... no scrubs," Elton says. "Look! I've got the cleanest oven window in Windsor!"

He captioned the video, "Don’t think your comments go unnoticed."

