9/11 Ceremonies

Thursday marks the 24th anniversary of the attacks of 911. Many online groups are asking for followers to post a picture of how their day starts to reflect on what a beautiful morning it actually was before our world changed, and I like that positive approach.
There are many ways to share your memories of others tomorrow, and here’s a brief list.
-The Tampa Bay Rowdies’ will hold their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Al Lang Stadium
- Hillsborough County’s 24th Anniversary Patriot Day ceremony will be at Veterans Memorial Park featuring a Twin Towers steel beam, and the Tampa 9/11 Fallen Heroes Memorial will be lit at 1900 N 20th Street in Tampa, with lights on from 8 am to 7 pm to honor victims and first responders.
-Curlew Hills Memorial Service at 10 am Includes live music, student art display, honor guards, helicopter fly-overs, and more. Special Guest Speaker Stephen Siller, Jr, Tunnel to Towers Foundation Keynote speaker.
Please feel free to tag us with additional events at @1055thedoved so we can share them and your memories with an open mic on the Dove App at @1055thedove.
