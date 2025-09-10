9/11 Ceremonies

The moon rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as the Tribute in Light is tested ahead of the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City on September 8, 2025. Gary Hershorn/ABC News

Thursday marks the 24th anniversary of the attacks of 911. Many online groups are asking for followers to post a picture of how their day starts to reflect on what a beautiful morning it actually was before our world changed, and I like that positive approach.

There are many ways to share your memories of others tomorrow, and here’s a brief list.

-The Tampa Bay Rowdies’ will hold their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Al Lang Stadium

- Hillsborough County’s 24th Anniversary Patriot Day ceremony will be at Veterans Memorial Park featuring a Twin Towers steel beam, and the Tampa 9/11 Fallen Heroes Memorial will be lit at 1900 N 20th Street in Tampa, with lights on from 8 am to 7 pm to honor victims and first responders.

Remembering 9/11 ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Members of the military and first responders watch as an American flag is unfurled on the side of the Pentagon to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on September 11, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. Later today U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Pentagon to lay a wreath to honor the victims of the September 11th terror attack. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

-Curlew Hills Memorial Service at 10 am Includes live music, student art display, honor guards, helicopter fly-overs, and more. Special Guest Speaker Stephen Siller, Jr, Tunnel to Towers Foundation Keynote speaker.

