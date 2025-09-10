9/11 Ceremonies

The moon rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as the Tribute in Light is tested ahead of the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City on September 8, 2025. Gary Hershorn/ABC News
By Ann Kelly

Thursday marks the 24th anniversary of the attacks of 911. Many online groups are asking for followers to post a picture of how their day starts to reflect on what a beautiful morning it actually was before our world changed, and I like that positive approach.

There are many ways to share your memories of others tomorrow, and here’s a brief list.

-The Tampa Bay Rowdies’ will hold their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Al Lang Stadium

- Hillsborough County’s 24th Anniversary Patriot Day ceremony will be at Veterans Memorial Park featuring a Twin Towers steel beam, and the Tampa 9/11 Fallen Heroes Memorial will be lit at 1900 N 20th Street in Tampa, with lights on from 8 am to 7 pm to honor victims and first responders.

9/11 anniversary

Remembering 9/11 ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Members of the military and first responders watch as an American flag is unfurled on the side of the Pentagon to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on September 11, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. Later today U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Pentagon to lay a wreath to honor the victims of the September 11th terror attack. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

-Curlew Hills Memorial Service at 10 am Includes live music, student art display, honor guards, helicopter fly-overs, and more. Special Guest Speaker Stephen Siller, Jr, Tunnel to Towers Foundation Keynote speaker.

Please feel free to tag us with additional events at @1055thedoved so we can share them and your memories with an open mic on the Dove App at @1055thedove.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove The Dove Daily Update

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!