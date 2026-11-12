8 things to do by the end of 2026 to get nearly free travel in 2027

Point.me reports eight strategies to maximize points by 2026 for nearly free travel in 2027, including credit card sign-ups, holiday shopping, and flexibility.

The end of 2026 is near, but there’s still time to take advantage of holiday shopping, tax payments, credit card sign-ups, and other end-of-year points-earning opportunities to ensure your 2027 dream vacation is (almost) free.

Premium award space is often released about a year out, so summer 2027 awards are already available, with holiday options coming soon. Of course, you'll want to be ready with a big stash of points so you can reserve your trip, but you'll need to take a few steps to get there. Point.me shares what you can do in 2026 to make your 2027 travels free, or at least much, much cheaper.

The last quarter of the year is the easiest time of year to earn lots of points. Work in this order: Sign up for a credit card, spend to earn points, research and plan your trip, and book when award seats become available. Follow these steps.

1. Open a Credit Card With a Generous Sign-Up Bonus

The easiest way to earn a lot of points quickly is to sign up for a new credit card. Bonuses can vary in amounts and value, but a single welcome bonus could be enough for that dream vacation to Europe, or to take the whole family on a winter sun getaway to Mexico or the Caribbean.

2. Meet the Spending Minimum on Your Card (‘Tis the Season for Shopping)

The end of the year is one of the best times to easily meet a spending threshold on a credit card to earn that sign-up bonus, because it’s usually a time when you’re already spending.

Take advantage of Black Friday deals, holiday shopping, tax payments, insurance premiums, and other end-of-year purchases that can help you hit the minimum for earning the bonus.

Don’t forget to use shopping portals, which can help you double-dip on earnings. For example, doing your Black Friday shopping by clicking through AAdvantage Shopping means you’ll earn bonus AAdvantage miles and points or miles on your credit card, too.

3. Select a Card With Bonus Categories You’ll Use

Bonus categories vary, and some may work better with your everyday spending than others. Popular bonus categories include gas, restaurants, supermarkets, travel, EV charging, streaming services, and many others.

Before applying for a card, make sure the bonus categories fit your lifestyle so you can earn as many points as possible on your normal spending without trying too hard. If not, you may find yourself spending money you don’t have.

4. Don’t Overspend to Earn Points

Don’t go into debt to earn points, or spend money you don’t have. While it’s true that credit card rewards are a lucrative way to offset a significant portion of your travel expenses, debt from high interest rates can negate rewards, so make sure to spend carefully and pay your credit card bills in full each month.

“It’s easy to overspend on a credit card, so earning points and miles requires discipline,” Jordan Rozum, director of loyalty at Point.me, explained. He suggested not charging more than you’d ordinarily spend just to earn a sign-up bonus. “It’s not worth spending more simply to earn points.”

5. Mark Your Calendar To Snap Up Awards

Award space usually opens 11 to 12 months ahead (depending on the airline), though the sweet spot for cheap awards is often nine to 12 months out. It’s best to start searching ASAP for summer, fall, and even holiday travel in 2027.

“Book by January or February, and you're hitting the end of that window for summer travel and just getting into the ideal timing for December flights, so it doesn’t hurt to start the research process now,” Rozum said.

Signing up for personalized price alerts gives you a better shot at getting the best award prices, versus booking on a specific day of the week or time of day—these are “outdated travel myths,” explained Rozum.

6. Transfer Your Points for the Best Value

Gift cards or statement credits may seem alluring (especially during the holiday season), but they’re a low-value option. You might get a $100 gift card for a certain number of points, but that same amount of points could get you a free round-trip plane ticket to Europe, a value that could be worth up to hundreds or even thousands of dollars — way more than that gift card. So, steer clear of cash back, statement credits, gift cards, or merchandise as rewards, which give you an extremely low return on your hard-earned points and miles.

Points transfers do require a bit of research and know-how, but they yield the highest value for your points. A second option is to book travel directly through a credit card travel portal. This won’t give you the highest value for your points, but it could make sense in some situations, and it’s still a better value than gift cards.

7. Stay Flexible on Dates and Destinations

Date and destination flexibility can often be the difference between a (nearly) free trip and an expensive one.

Start by researching the trip you imagined. If it’s too expensive, consider similar but more affordable destinations, or change up your dates. Staying flexible keeps award options viable and ample, whether you’re choosing the underrated Albanian Riviera over the Amalfi Coast or flying on Christmas Day rather than Dec. 22 or 26.

And if that destination is nonnegotiable? Rozum suggests “pushing the trip back a year to save more to truly enjoy it, or look at compromising on things like hotels and food budgets.”

8. Save Your Cash for Non-Points Purchases

Points and miles can do a lot to bring down the cost of a dream vacation, but they won’t cover everything. You’ll still need to save some money for dining, transportation, and activities, so as you’re building up a pile of points, make sure to build up your cash vacation fund, too.

It’s best to book cancelable tours, hotels, and activities, so if plans change, you’re not out a lot of money. “A last-minute emergency at home or geopolitical situations can ruin a trip, making it difficult to recover the costs. Additionally, if planning a large vacation like a safari or cruise, be sure to leave plenty of buffer time to arrive at your destination before the trip begins,” Rozum advised. Understanding your credit card’s travel insurance policies can help, too.

Reserve refundable hotels and flights (steer clear of basic economy), so you can cancel and rebook if prices drop or you can find a better deal. Post-Thanksgiving is an excellent time to book travel — you can often find deals and price drops around Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and of course, Travel Tuesday.

All-inclusive hotels are trending right now, and you can book some of them with hotel points. If you’re points-rich and cash-poor, booking an all-inclusive is an easy way to save on food and activities, as they’re already included.

Although there isn’t much time left in 2026, these next few months are a great time to earn a lot of points and miles quickly on a new credit card, thanks to holiday shopping. Use these points to book award tickets as they’re released, while staying flexible to get the best deals. It could mean you get to take that 2027 vacation for free, or at least more affordably.

This story was produced by Point.me and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.