70% of Americans think their phone is listening to their conversations. Is it?

Most of us have had the experience. You mention something out loud—a jacket someone was wearing, a blender your friend just got, a supplement your coworker won’t stop talking about—and within hours, you’re looking at an ad for it. Not for something in that category but for that exact product.

The obvious conclusion is that your phone is listening. It isn’t. But the real explanation is arguably more impressive than audio surveillance, and considerably stranger.

A new survey of 1,000 American adults, commissioned by streaming ad platform Vibe, found that 70% of Americans believe their phone is listening to their conversations to influence the ads they see. Thirty-one percent say it definitely is, and only 7% doubt it.

When an outcome seems too precise to be a coincidence, and nobody in the ad industry has ever bothered to explain how it actually works, “it must be listening” is the simplest theory that fits.

A bar graph showing the percentage of Americans being sure their phones are not listening. (Stacker/Stacker)

Vibe

Your behavior is louder than your voice

Modern ad targeting doesn’t need your microphone because it has something better: your behavior. Not just what you click, but what you slow down on, what you search twice, where your phone has been, what the other devices on your home network are shopping for, and what millions of people with habits similar to yours ended up buying.

None of this starts with your name or who you are. Ad platforms work with behavioral signals, patterns of what people do, not records of who they are. Here’s what those signals actually look like:

Search patterns. When you search for something, the signal is, "someone searched for running shoes twice this week," rather than "Jane searched for running shoes." The platform sees a category of intent, not a person.

When you search for something, the signal is, "someone searched for running shoes twice this week," rather than "Jane searched for running shoes." The platform sees a category of intent, not a person. Time spent. How long you engaged with a page, whether you returned to it, and whether you opened several tabs on the same topic are signals that indicate genuine interest without recording what you actually read.

How long you engaged with a page, whether you returned to it, and whether you opened several tabs on the same topic are signals that indicate genuine interest without recording what you actually read. Location patterns. Aggregate location data shows that phones in certain areas tend to belong to certain kinds of shoppers, like "people who visit gyms also buy protein supplements." It works at a population level more than it tracks any one person's movements.

Aggregate location data shows that phones in certain areas tend to belong to certain kinds of shoppers, like "people who visit gyms also buy protein supplements." It works at a population level more than it tracks any one person's movements. Device identifiers. Every phone and connected TV has a built-in advertising ID—an anonymous code, not tied to your name or email—that helps platforms understand which devices belong to the same household. This is actually more privacy-protective than the older method of using IP addresses, which are shared across apartment buildings and change unpredictably.

Every phone and connected TV has a built-in advertising ID—an anonymous code, not tied to your name or email—that helps platforms understand which devices belong to the same household. This is actually more privacy-protective than the older method of using IP addresses, which are shared across apartment buildings and change unpredictably. Household signals. Devices that consistently connect from the same location get grouped together. The system doesn't know who lives there, just that the browsing patterns coming from that address tend to look a certain way.

Devices that consistently connect from the same location get grouped together. The system doesn't know who lives there, just that the browsing patterns coming from that address tend to look a certain way. Lookalike modeling. Advertisers can reach people who share behavioral patterns with their best customers without ever knowing who those people are.

Put those signals together, and you get something that predicts purchase intent quite well, without ever needing a name, a face, a personal record, or an eavesdropping session on your phone.

So, why did that ad show up right after you thought about it?

There’s something else happening too.

Cognitive scientists call it the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon (otherwise known as the “frequency illusion”). You spend 20 minutes looking at a couch on a Tuesday. By Thursday you’ve seen it four times—in a feed, in a banner, in a sidebar. The couch was already in circulation. Tuesday is just when you started looking. Once something enters your awareness, you start noticing it everywhere.

When you mention something out loud, it’s already on your mind. You’re primed to notice the next related ad you see. The gap between the conversation and the ad feels like an hour. It might be coincidence. Your brain just finally made the connection.

The survey found that 81% of Americans say they’ve gotten an ad for something they only discussed or thought about, never typed—and 42% say it happens often enough that it no longer feels like coincidence.

A bar graph showing the percentage of Americans getting ads they don't remember searching for. (Stacker/Stacker)

Vibe

How people react to well-targeted ads

The room splits almost evenly. Among those who’ve had this experience, 23% found the ad convenient, and the same share were impressed by its accuracy. Another 27% were simply curious how the advertiser knew. But 31% felt watched, and 27% were uncomfortable.

The reaction tracks closely with how much someone understands about how targeting works. Sixty-four percent of Americans now know that AI helps decide which ads they see. Among those who understood the mechanism, comfort ran considerably higher. Understanding the system shifts the emotional read from surveillance to service.

Generation plays a role. 34% of Gen Z report feeling impressed when uncanny ads happen to show up on their feed or TV, compared to 7% of Boomers. Younger users grew up inside algorithmic personalization. The surprise isn’t that targeting is personal. It’s when it isn’t.

How your TV fits into this

The same machinery now extends to your living room screen, and this is where things get genuinely sophisticated.

For years, ad platforms tried to connect your devices using your IP address, the number your internet provider assigns to your home network. The problem is that IP addresses are unreliable identifiers. They change. They’re often shared across an entire apartment building. On a college campus or at a large employer, thousands of people appear to be the same “household” by IP alone.

The newer approach is called identity resolution, and it's considerably more precise. Ad platforms build what's known as an identity graph—connecting device advertising IDs (the anonymous identifier built into every phone and connected TV), publisher-provided identifiers, and email-based signals that have been cryptographically scrambled before use, so no actual email address is ever stored or transmitted.

The result is a system that resolves identity at three levels: the individual, the household, and the shared network. Your phone and your living room TV can be recognized as belonging to the same home. A college dorm’s shared Wi-Fi doesn’t get mistakenly treated as one giant household. Your office building doesn’t receive the ads targeted at your personal browsing.

That last point matters more than it sounds. An ad platform that can’t distinguish your home from your employer is frequency-capping your household separately on every device, which means the same ad might appear to every family member dozens of times while appearing to the advertiser as only a handful of impressions. The identity graph solves that. Ads are managed at the household level, because that’s actually how people make purchasing decisions.

The survey found that about 54% of respondents who tried to actively influence their ads said the same campaign started following them across platforms—showing up in a feed and again on a TV screen during the same week. That's identity resolution working as designed.

A bar graph showing curators are more than twice to trust ads their own activity shaped. (Stacker/Stacker)

Vibe

The people getting the best ads figured something out

Here’s the part the ad industry rarely mentions: most Americans are already shaping their own ads. On purpose.

Eighty-four percent of American adults took at least one action in the past year to influence what they were shown, like visiting competing websites, searching a product more than once, watching category videos, engaging with relevant content. Sixty-one percent of those people say they did it on purpose.

It works, at least partially. Forty-eight percent who tried these tactics said their ads became more relevant.

The people in this study who actively shaped their ad experience reported being more satisfied with what they bought, returning to the same brands at nearly double the rate, and recommending what they bought far more often than those who let the algorithm run unattended.

Understanding the system, it turns out, makes it work better, not just for advertisers but for the people on the other end of that ad.

Your phone isn’t listening to your conversations. It has never needed to. What it has is a record of almost everything else, and a remarkably precise model of what that record suggests you’ll want next.

Methodology

Vibe, via Pollfish, surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults who use ad-supported websites, social media platforms, apps, or streaming services. The survey was conducted in September 2026.

This story was produced by Vibe and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.