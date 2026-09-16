5 great places to visit for fall leaf-peeping, festivals, and more

As nature puts on its big leaf-peeping show across the Northern Hemisphere this fall, a change of scenery just might make the crisp autumnal air feel a little more energizing. Fall is the perfect season to trade your usual routine for something a little more scenic—from going leaf-peeping and lapping up fall flavors in Vermont's Green Mountains to watching hot-air balloons soar over New Mexico and chasing crimson foliage in Kyoto. Wondering where to travel in the fall? If you're looking for fall vacation ideas, the experts at EF Go Ahead Tours have picked five of the best fall travel destinations that offer epic autumn travel experiences.

A view of the Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire during fall season. (Stacker/Stacker)

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1. New England: Best for foliage and classic fall flavors

Covered bridges surrounded by foliage. Cool, crisp mornings. Maple everything. There’s a reason why New England is one of the best places to visit in the fall—it’s basically the blueprint for autumn vibes. In Vermont, tour the famed von Trapp Family Lodge (and use your free time to taste one of the state’s autumnal specialties: apple cider doughnuts). Then, drive along the legendary Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire, where mountainsides explode in red, orange, and gold. This is fall foliage travel at its most breathtaking.

The cool, dry weather during fall in New England is ideal for exploring: Layer up for coastal walks in Maine or a stroll along Boston's Freedom Trail without breaking a sweat. Along the way, dig into seasonal favorites like creamy clam chowder and lobster rolls. (Locals usually opt for a cold lobster roll with mayo, but there's no judging if you opt for a toasty roll of herbed lobster drenched in warm butter once the temps drop.) When you travel to New England in the fall, you'll also want to stop in Salem, Massachusetts—site of the Salem witch trials—where Halloween reigns supreme.

To kick up your New England experience to a whole other level, stay at the von Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vermont, which is owned and operated by the family that inspired "The Sound of Music."

A view of balloons rising during the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Festival. (Stacker/Stacker)

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2. U.S. national parks: Best for scenic views and a hot-air balloon festival in New Mexico

If you're into epic views, crisp air, and fewer crowds, fall is the ultimate time to visit the U.S. national parks. Think: golden aspens in Zion, cool hikes among Bryce Canyon's hoodoos, and perfect photo ops without the summer stampede. Visiting The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta and U.S. national parks hits some of the Southwest's most jaw-dropping sights and kicks things off with one of the most surreal views in the country: hundreds of colorful hot-air balloons rising over New Mexico's desert at sunrise.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in early October is pure magic—colorful, quirky, and totally unforgettable. Among the many amazing things to know about the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta: It's the only balloon festival in the world where spectators can walk in between the balloons. Add other experiences—like exploring sandstone canyons and taking a helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon—and you've got one of the best fall vacations around. If you're looking for unique fall getaways or are planning where to go for a little shoulder season travel adventure, this one should be at the top of your list.

A view of the Temple of the Golden Pavilion in Kyoto, Japan. (Stacker/Stacker)

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3. Kyoto, Japan: Best for temples surrounded by glowing red and gold leaves

Everyone talks about cherry blossom season in Japan, but locals know that fall foliage travel might be even better. In Kyoto, autumn is all about momijigari, the centuries-old tradition of "chasing red leaves." Come late October into November, the city transforms into a living canvas of fiery maples and golden gingkos, especially around spots like the Temple of the Golden Pavilion and Nijo Castle.

Travelers who travel to Kyoto can experience this seasonal ritual like pros—camera in one hand and a warm sweet potato snack in the other. Cooler temps, lighter crowds, and postcard-worthy views around every corner make Kyoto one of the best fall travel destinations for those in the know. For cultural depth, color-drenched scenery, and truly iconic autumn travel, this is one of the most rewarding fall vacation ideas.

A view of the homes in Old city of Wallgau, Bavaria in Germany. (Stacker/Stacker)

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4. Bavaria, Germany: Best for Oktoberfest celebrations and castle-dotted forests

If you're craving fall travel destinations that feel like diving headfirst into a fairy tale, Bavaria's fall colors and legendary castles are pure magic. Picture this: You're wandering through forests ablaze with pumpkin-orange hues, and the towering silhouette of Neuschwanstein Castle pops into view. That's the kind of fall foliage travel that'll make you want to pinch yourself on this trip.

Now, about Oktoberfest. Sure, the festival itself is a bucket list event, but don't sweat it if you're not snagging a ticket. Munich, Bavaria's vibrant heart, practically hums with Oktoberfest vibes all September long (making it one of the best fall vacations). Pull up a bench at a bustling local beer garden, order a frothy stein, and dig into pretzels the size of your head alongside cheerful locals who've perfected the art of a lively celebration. Between hearty Bavarian dishes, crisp autumn breezes, and streets alive with music and laughter, you get all the festive feels without the crush of crowds.

A view of the Parthenon temple in Greece from its downtown areas. (Stacker/Stacker)

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5. Greece: Best for warm fall weather with smaller shoulder season crowds

An autumn tour of this dreamy destination is less about leaf-peeping and more about avoiding the crowds for a Mediterranean experience that comes with extra elbow room. Fall in Greece hits its stride in September and October—or shoulder season, when the weather is still sunny and warm but the summer crowds have thinned. That balance makes Greece one of the best places to travel in the fall, especially if you're craving a mix of culture, coastline, and cuisine. Dive into ancient history in Athens, explore the maze-like alleys of Mykonos Town, and relax on the black sand beaches of Santorini.

If you still want leaf-peeping, why not give grape leaves a try? Going to Greece in the fall also means experiencing grape harvest season on the Cyclades Islands. During this time, local vineyards buzz with activity, and you can tour wineries, sip just-pressed wines, and learn how volcanic soil gives Santorini's white wines their crisp, mineral edge. If you're craving sun, fresh food, and a little wine with your ruins—all without the chaos of summer crowds—Greece is a fall travel destination that delivers.

Give fall travel a try for a different take on scenery and local culture

Between busy summer schedules, back-to-school prep, and the onset of the holiday shopping season, fall travel is often overlooked. But for those in the know, this shoulder season period, full of vibrant colors, is a go-to for lighter crowds in iconic European destinations, a taste of Americana that comes with fresh cider doughnuts, and bucket-list moments in Asia. So, if your preference is lounging on a beach with a little more room to spread out, taking in fall colors and flavors in the mountains of New England, or feasting your eyes on Kyoto's fiery foliage, give autumn a chance next time you book a getaway. You'll be happy you did.

This story was produced by EF Go Ahead Tours and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.