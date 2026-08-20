3 money-saving tips for back-to-school shoppers

It’s time to hit the books, and with that comes a mountain of back-to-school expenses.

The National Retail Federation reports that American families plan to shell out nearly $864 on school supplies for elementary and high school students and just under $1,440 on supplies for college students. The Retail Council of Canada says the average household spends between $600 and $750 per child.

Affordability is top of mind for parents and students looking to stock up on everything from learning materials and electronics to clothing, snacks and hygiene products.

Wondering how to get ready for school without breaking the bank? Finder.com shares three useful ways to save money on back-to-school supplies, plus a bonus tip for getting ahead of next year's expenses.

Take advantage of loyalty program rewards

Everyday spending can add up wherever you regularly shop. Joining loyalty programs lets you earn rewards at your favorite stores and use those rewards to get discounted school supplies.

If you’re already a loyalty program member, don’t let your rewards go to waste.

More than 10% of loyalty points go unredeemed in the U.S., according to 2026 Antavo research, which estimates the value of unspent or expired points at $10 billion annually. Canadian shoppers are believed to be sitting on an estimated $13–$15 billion in unused loyalty points, per a 2026 Scene+ and Bond Brand Loyalty study.

Be sure to sign up for notifications, so you can find out when accelerated rewards events are taking place and maximize the value of your points.

Of course, not all retailers offer loyalty programs, which is why it might be worthwhile to consider getting a rewards credit card that you can use anywhere and earn points or cash back.

The downside is that you could be stuck with high interest payments if you don’t pay off your balance right away. But using your card strictly for benefits—and staying away from unaffordable splurges—can yield rewards that substantially reduce your back-to-school costs.

Rent or buy used textbooks or e-books

For college or university students, the cost of textbooks can add up fast.

A single new hardcover book can cost hundreds of dollars, so you can imagine how high the total can climb for a full-time course load.

Fortunately, you don’t have to buy all new books. For students on a budget, there are several ways to get the materials you need without paying top dollar.

Rent your textbooks

You can pay a fraction of the sticker price by renting textbooks from sites like eCampus, BooksRun or BookScouter.

For example, at the time of writing, a new hardcover of a popular textbook used in engineering and math programs, “Calculus: Early Transcendentals” (ninth edition) by James Stewart, is selling for well over $300 USD on the publisher’s website (Cengage). But the same book is available for rent on eCampus for just $60 USD.

Go digital

Another great way to slash the cost of educational materials is to buy e-books instead of print copies. Eliminating the cost of producing and shipping physical books lets sellers pass on enormous savings to buyers.

As of the time of writing, prices for the 14th edition of “Psychology” by Myers and DeWall in e-book format start at just $80.99 USD from Macmillan Learning, which also lists the book in brand new paperback format for nearly $340 USD.

Buy used textbooks

If staring at a screen for hours isn’t your thing, and you prefer to own your materials outright rather than rent them, look for discounted used books on sites like those mentioned above (eCampus, BooksRun and BookScouter) as well as popular marketplaces like Amazon or Alibris.

For example, at the time of writing, you can buy a new 14th edition loose-leaf version of “Biology” by Raven, Johnson, Mason and Losos for just over $210 USD on the publisher’s website (McGraw Hill). But it’s also listed on Amazon.com for approximately $115 USD.

If you buy new or used textbooks, remember to resell them later to recoup some of what you spent. Fortunately, some websites that facilitate book sales and rentals, like eCampus and BooksRun, also offer buyback programs for old textbooks.

Buy from discount retailers

Avoid paying the full retail price of new school supplies by sidestepping well-known first-hand retailers in favor of discount stores and outlets that sell what you need for less.

For instance, Amazon Outlet sells new overstock or clearout items, including electronics, clothing, books, office supplies and much more. But the deals aren’t limited to unused items. Amazon Resale (previously Warehouse Deals) sells customer returns, open-box items and warehouse-damaged products.

You can also check out liquidation stores and discount divisions of major retailers like Best Buy Outlet and IKEA As-is.

Bonus tip: Round up your purchases to save for next year

Worried you won’t have enough to cover the ongoing school supply costs? One easy way to cover next year’s back-to-school expenses is by using your bank’s automatic saving feature or a round-up app to put a few cents aside every time you make a purchase.

Chances are that you won’t feel a big difference between spending $2.79 and $3 on your morning coffee. But setting aside 21 cents twice a week for a year will give you just under $11.

It may not sound like much at first, until you consider how much you can save by rounding up all your debit and credit purchases to the nearest dollar or $5 increment (if you can afford it).

Saving your spare change isn't the only way to save money for school supplies. Turn your spare time into a side hustle with get-paid-to (GPT) apps that pay money for simple tasks like playing games, completing online surveys or signing up for special offers.

Then, when it comes time to gear up for school next year, you’ll be financially prepared to succeed.

This story was produced by Finder and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.