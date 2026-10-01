Yacht Rock Revue - Primetime

Yacht Rock Revue is returning to Ruth Eckerd Hall with its biggest headline tour and live production to date with PRIMETIME!

Don’t miss your chance to be front and center. Limited standing room tickets near the stage are available to only 100 party guests!

Yacht Rock Revue, hailed by Rolling Stone as the “world’s premier soft-rock party band,” invites listeners on a nostalgic voyage through the sun-soaked melodies of the ’70s and ’80s. With dy-no-mite renditions of hits by Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Steely Dan, Christopher Cross, and more, Yacht Rock Revue is widely recognized as the driving force behind the yacht rock resurgence, sharing stages with icons and garnering a devoted following of “Anchorheads.” 2026 marks their most ambitious production yet, but with the intimacy and interactive touch that harkens back to their days as a club band. Channeling the golden age of television and their humble beginnings in an Atlanta, GA basement in 2007, it’s PRIMETIME.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

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