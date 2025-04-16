UB40 with The Fixx

UB40 Relentless Tour with special guest The Fixx

Reggae stars, UB40 return to The BayCare Sound on their Relentless Tour with special guest The Fixx! This legendary reggae-pop band will bring fans electric live performances of their worldwide hit singles to the stage with Red Red Wine, Food For Thought, (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You, and much more; in addition to songs from their current album, UB45. This group of young friends from Birmingham transcended their working-class origins to become the world’s most successful reggae band, selling over 100 million records and spending over a combined 11 years in the UK album charts. They have also earned more than 50 charting singles with distinctive covers and original songs.

