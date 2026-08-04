It’s the holidays, and this year, things are different. For years, Isabella and her father have read “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore together. Now, Isabella feels like she’s outgrown the family tradition. But then the magic of the poem comes to life, and Isabella and her father are unexpectedly separated by a snowstorm that sends them on a fantastic journey.

In a winter wonderland inspired by the poem, ’Twas the Night Before… is a festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, featuring the incredible acrobatics Cirque du Soleil is known for – from a mesmerizing aerial straps duo and daring hoop diving, to gravity-defying hair suspension and high-energy dancing – performed by a cast of 26 artists from all over the world. The show features lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites reinvented by Cirque du Soleil.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!