Looking for free family fun this holiday season? The City of Tampa invites you to Santa Fest and Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 5th at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa—and admission is completely FREE!

The fun kicks off with the parade at 1 p.m., then enjoy a full afternoon of continuous live entertainment, arts and crafts, games, and free keepsake photos with Santa!

At 6 p.m. enjoy a special Nutcracker performance and holiday music as we light seven Christmas trees and illuminate the park into a holiday wonderland. Stick around after for an outdoor holiday movie on the lawn! Celebrate the season at Santa Fest!

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