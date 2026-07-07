The Summer of Live Lawn 4-pack at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, FL, gives fans access to four lawn tickets at select shows for just $99 all-in, while supplies last.

Live Nation’s Summer of Live is a celebration of live music that brings fans closer to their favorite artists through real, in-the-moment experiences that can’t be replicated anywhere else. And there’s no better place to experience it than on the lawn, where friends and family come together for the ultimate summer night out, creating memories that last long after the final encore.

The offer is on sale now and is available for select amphitheater shows throughout the U.S. and Canada. Fans should check local listings to confirm participating events

At MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, FL, the Lawn 4-Pack offer is available for the following shows:

Train (July 10)

NE-YO & AKON (July 14)

Chicago & Styx (July 15)

Lynyrd Skynyrd & Foreigner (July 18)

TOTO + Christopher Cross (August 1)

John Mellencamp (August 3)

Mötley Crüe (August 15)

Avenged Sevenfold & Good Charlotte (August 18)

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson (August 21)

Wu-Tang Clan (September 24)

Logic & G-Eazy (October 8)

Bryson Tiller (October 9)

Five Finger Death Punch (October 10)

Dan + Shay (October 16)

Breaking Benjamin (October 19)

Fans can visit LiveNation.com/SummerOfLive to see all participating events

How the Lawn 4-Pack Ticket Offer Works:

● Fans can start buying tickets at LiveNation.com/SummerOfLive.

● Once fans select a participating show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Lawn 4-Pack,” add the offer to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

● The Lawn 4-Pack includes four lawn tickets (to the same selected show) for $99 while supplies last.

● Fans can search by city, venue, or artist to find participating shows near them.

● Visit LiveNation.com/SummerOfLive to learn more and view participating events.

More to Know:

● All fees are included in the $99 Lawn 4-Pack price.

● Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state/province, and venue.

● Only select Live Nation events are included in the Summer of Live: Lawn 4-Pack offer.

● Fans should visit LiveNation.com/SummerOfLive beginning to see participating shows and events.

Enter for your chance to win a 4-pack of lawn tickets!