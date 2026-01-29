Pitbull: I’m Back Tour!

Global superstar Pitbull returns to North America with the I’m Back Tour, marking a massive outing with special guest and GRAMMY® Award winner Lil Jon. Following numerous successful

solo touring runs, Mr. Worldwide is once again set to deliver an electrifying live experience packed with career-spanning hits, instantly recognizable anthems, and nonstop party energy.

Pitbull remains one of the most consistent live performers of his generation and a dominant force on the road,

earning multiple top touring placements throughout his career. As reported by Billboard Boxscore, Pitbull has

grossed more than $250 million and sold more than 4.7 million tickets globally throughout his career. His last run,

Party After Dark Tour, was notably the biggest solo tour of his career with over 50+ dates in 13 countries. With Lil

Jon’s high-octane set joining the bill, the I’m Back Tour promises his signature full-throttle celebration coming to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Amphitheatre on May 16.

