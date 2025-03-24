Jonas Brothers: Jonas20 Living the Dream

Jonas Brothers revealed tour details for their massive “JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM” tour – a powerful, full-circle celebration of their 20-year journey from performing in malls to headlining the biggest stadiums in the world.

⭐ Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through Wednesday, March 26 at 10 AM ET at livemu.sc/jonasbrothers. The Artist Presale will run Thursday, March 27 from 10am local time to 3pm local time.

⭐ General on-sale begins Friday, March 28 at 10am local time at ticketmaster.com.

⭐The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed 20 year anniversary Jonas Brothers VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

JONAS BROTHERS: “JONAS20: Living the Dream” TOUR DATES

Wed Oct 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena+ with The All-American Rejects

