Join us at Sun Toyota’s Get It All In April Sales Event!

Get It All In April at Sun Toyota with 105.5 The Dove!

Join 105.5 The Dove this Saturday from 12 to 2 PM for the Get It All In April Sales Event at Sun Toyota—where the selection is massive and the deals are even bigger.

Get it all in April with everything under the sun. With over 700 vehicles in stock, your next ride is waiting—and it might come with a deal you didn’t think was possible.

Score Busch Gardens tickets every 30 minutes, plus hockey merch and more! It’s an afternoon packed with fun, prizes, and serious savings you don’t want to miss.

🚗 Event Highlights:

Over 700 vehicles in stock

4-year complimentary maintenance included

Payments starting at just $205 per month

Whether you’re upgrading your ride or just stopping by for the giveaways, this is your sign to pull up.

👉 Huge Savings happening this Saturday at Sun Toyota. Don’t miss it!

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