Join 105.5 The Dove at Brandon Hyundai’s June Sales Event this Saturday from 2 to 4 PM! Win Busch Gardens Tickets every 30 minutes, concert tickets and more! Fun, prizes, and great deals!
- No payments for up to 1 year
- 0% APR for 84 months
- $0 down
- Bring us your best written offer and get an extra $1,000
- $150 gift card just for test driving
- Get up to $6,750 over Kelley Blue Book value for your trade
- Score an additional $2,500 when you trade in a non-Hyundai
Whether you’re upgrading your ride or just stopping by for the giveaways, this is your sign to pull up.
👉 Happening this Saturday at Brandon Hyundai. See you there!
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