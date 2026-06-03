Join 105.5 The Dove at Brandon Hyundai!

Join 105.5 The Dove at Brandon Hyundai’s June Sales Event this Saturday from 2 to 4 PM! Win Busch Gardens Tickets every 30 minutes, concert tickets and more! Fun, prizes, and great deals!

  • No payments for up to 1 year
  • 0% APR for 84 months
  • $0 down
  • Bring us your best written offer and get an extra $1,000
  • $150 gift card just for test driving
  • Get up to $6,750 over Kelley Blue Book value for your trade
  • Score an additional $2,500 when you trade in a non-Hyundai

Whether you’re upgrading your ride or just stopping by for the giveaways, this is your sign to pull up.

👉 Happening this Saturday at Brandon Hyundai. See you there!

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