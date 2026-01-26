Florida State Fair 2026!

Celebrate America at the Florida State Fair, America’s Sunniest Celebration, shining bright February 5–16 in Tampa!

Soak up 12 days of nonstop fun with thrilling rides, classic fair food favorites, and live entertainment that brings the star‑spangled spirit to life. Explore creative competitions, agricultural showcases, and hands-on exhibits that highlight the traditions, talent, and Florida roots that make our Fair one of a kind.

From red, white and blue surprises to can’t-miss photo ops, there’s something for every age, every family, and every kind of fairgoer. Whether you’re here for the adrenaline, the snacks, the animals, or the vibes, this is the place to celebrate it all under Florida’s sunny skies.

Mark your calendars and get ready. America’s Sunniest Celebration is almost here.

