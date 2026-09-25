Ferman Fiesta!

Ferman Chevrolet Brandon is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a free “Fiesta Ferman” community event. This Family-friendly celebration will feature Latin food trucks, custom hat making, kids’ activities, prizes, and Karol G ticket giveaways every 15 minutes!

Join us Saturday, October 3rd from noon til 3 at Ferman Chevrolet, 9751 Adamo Dr. in Brandon!

Created as a celebration of Hispanic culture, food, family, and community, Fiesta Ferman will bring local families together for an afternoon of interactive experiences, entertainment, and prizes while highlighting Ferman Chevrolet Brandon’s commitment to the community it serves.