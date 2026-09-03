Ferman Chevy Tarpon Springs Car Show!

Rev up your Saturday! 🚗🏁

The Tarpon Springs Chamber Car Show is rolling into Ferman Chevrolet Tarpon Springs on Saturday, September 12 from 10 AM–3 PM!

Come check out an incredible lineup of classic cars, custom builds, trucks and specialty vehicles, plus enjoy music, great food, local vendors, trophy awards and plenty of family-friendly fun.

🐾 Looking for a new best friend?Suncoast Animal League will be inside Ferman Chevrolet from 11 AM–2 PM with adorable adoptable pets ready to meet you!

🏆 $20 Judged Cars🚘FREE Park N Show🎶 Music🍔 Food🛍️ Vendors🐶 Pet Adoptions👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family Fun

📍 Ferman Chevrolet Tarpon Springs43520 US Hwy 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Bring the family, bring your friends and spend the day surrounded by amazing cars—and maybe leave with a new four-legged family member! ❤️🐾

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