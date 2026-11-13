Dove Christmas!

Tampa Bay! The wait is almost over!

105.5 The Dove has been part of your holiday tradition for decades, and we are flipping the switch to officially declare it’s Christmas in Tampa Bay at 8 AM on Friday, November 20th.

We’re also bringing 105.5 The Dove’s $5,000 Christmas Cash BACK again this year—it all begins the moment we flip at 8 AM.

Qualify to win the $5,000 cash grand prize every weekday at 8 AM, 10 AM, 12 PM, 2 PM, and 5 PM—plus every person who calls in and is qualified gets a pair of Busch Gardens Christmas Town tickets.

Huge thanks to Ferman BMW and Busch Gardens for making it all possible ❤

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