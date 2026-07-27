Tuesday, August 4 | 8:00PM | Hard Rock Event Center

From the EMMY® award winning mind of Derek Hough, the live dance show features new high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility and, as always, Derek’s unrivaled stage presence. Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between. Creative team and two-time EMMY® winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez’s ‘All I Have’ Residency; Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour; GRAMMYs® creative direction), will co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour.

Emmy Award winning and New York Times Best-Selling author Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah at age 11. Just one year later, he moved to London to live and train with the top dance coaches in the world and attend the prestigious Italia Conti performing arts school where he studied theatre, music, and dance.

As a four-time Emmy Award winner and 13-time nominee, Hough holds the record for most choreography nominations in Television Academy history. He has also appeared in film, television, and stage projects as an actor.

As part of the 34th season of the hit ABC series Dancing with the Stars, Hough is part of the judging panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno. A multi-talented entertainer and the only six-time champion in franchise history, Hough had previously performed on the show as a pro-dancer. His mirror ball wins came with celebrity partners that included Brooke Burke, Jennie Garth, Ricki Lake, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley, Amy Purdy and Bindi Irwin.

In November of 2024, Hough launched his first ever holiday tour, Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays which visited 40 cities. The holiday tour followed Hough’s second solo tour, Derek Hough Symphony of Dance which featured stops in 60 cities across the United States and Canada.

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