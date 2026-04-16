Delilah Deletes Your Debt! Download the FREE 105.5 The Dove App and listen for the keyword at 8a, 10a, 12p, 2p & 5p for a chance to win $1000 in FREE CASH!

Here’s how you could win from 105.5 The Dove:

Listen to 105.5 The Dove weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm (Noon), 2pm, and 5pm!

We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours!

You have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below!

One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/20/26–6/5/26; Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 30 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/ listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary.

For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: Click here.

Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309

©2023 Cox Media Group