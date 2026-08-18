The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

The mirror ball is spinning and the lights are flashing as The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA returns to the Ruth Eckerd Hall stage!

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits, including Mamma Mia, S.O.S, Money, Money, Money, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Waterloo, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme and Dancing Queen. Come dance, come sing, and have the time of your life at the ultimate tribute celebration!

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