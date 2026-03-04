Clearwater Ukulele Fest

The Clearwater Downtown Development Board is a proud sponsor of the TBUS Ukulele Fest in Downtown Clearwater, presented by Achieva Credit Union. This year the gala concert moves to the Green in Coachman Park under a big tent. A Ukulele Jam and Stroll is at 11:00 AM, groups performing on the 400 block from 12-3PM, and three paid workshops in the tent on the Green from 12-3 PM.

Renowned groups Them Uke Boys and Uke 66 headline the Concert at 4:00 PM preceded by a Viet NamVet tribute by Tom Hood and his Tropical Sons.

The concert is free and you must bring your lawn chairs, or purchase a reserved seat in the tent. Donations will benefit the Achieva Cares Foundation. Https://www.achievacu.com/Home/Foundation

Admission: Free and open to the public

Seating: Bring your own lawn chair for general seating

VIP Reserved Seating under the tent: $5 Available with advance registration

Donations: Benefit Achieva Cares Learn more about Achieva Cares - click here

Set against Clearwater’s scenic waterfront, this event is the perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon enjoying great music, community spirit, and island-inspired fun.

Why You Should Attend:

Immerse yourself in the enchanting sounds of the ukulele.

Perfect for music lovers, families, and anyone who enjoys a laid-back vibe.

Relax and enjoy drinks and snacks while the music takes you away.

Whether you’re a ukulele fan or hearing it live for the first time, this concert promises an unforgettable experience.