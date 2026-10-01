Chicago 60th Anniversary

Chicago returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall, bringing with them a legacy that spans nearly six decades as one of the most successful and influential bands in music history!

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, multiple Grammy® Awards, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and induction into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Grammy® Hall of Fame, Chicago has earned a place among the most celebrated acts of all time. Their remarkable career includes 21 Top 10 singles, 11 No. 1 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, and 49 gold and platinum awards. Founded by Robert Lamm, Lee Loughnane, and James Pankow, the band continues to thrive with Loughnane and an accomplished touring lineup carrying forward Chicago’s signature horn-driven sound. Renowned for timeless hits and unforgettable live performances, Chicago has maintained an unparalleled touring record, never missing a year since its formation. In 2026, the band celebrates its 59th consecutive year on the road, continuing to captivate audiences across generations.

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