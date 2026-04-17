The Carpenter’s Songbook

The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration makes it’s Bilheimer Capitol Theatre debut on November 1st!

Few voices in pop history are as instantly recognizable, or as deeply loved, as Karen Carpenter’s. The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration, brings the icon’s extraordinary voice and the brother-sister duo’s unforgettable music back to the stage in a beautifully crafted all-new production. With a full band and heartfelt storytelling, this concert captures the warmth, emotion, and musical brilliance of The Carpenters. It’s a touching tribute that invites audiences to sing-along, reminisce, and fall in love all over again. Expect to relive all of their favorites including We’ve Only Just Begun, Close to You, and Rainy Days and Mondays with this heartfelt love letter to the quiet magic of Karen and Richard Carpenter.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!