Florida residents — this is your sign to book the getaway you actually deserve. Caribe Royale Orlando is offering an incredible summer escape with 25% off luxurious suite accommodations PLUS free parking at this AAA Four Diamond resort just minutes from Disney. Enjoy 8 incredible restaurants, a resort-style waterfall pool with waterslide, kiddie pool & playground, and tons of family-friendly recreation and activities — all while saving big this summer.

Enter for your chance to win a 2-night stay at Caribe Royale Orlando!