Busch Gardens Summer Nights returns!

Summer Nights Returns, Bigger and Better Beginning May 22 – Aug. 9, guests can experience the park after dark nightly with Summer Nights, offering extended park hours, electrifying entertainment and nighttime thrills, including:

All-New Wild Skies Drone Show & Fireworks Spectacular with two shows: On select nights, visitors can enjoy a nighttime spectacular featuring 400 drones and fireworks, during two all-new shows: a patriotic-themed show for America’s 250th Birthday and starting July 10, an all-new drone show will debut, showcasing designs unique to Busch Gardens.

The All-New Beach Bash show filled with retro high energy fun the whole family will love takes place in Gwazi Plaza, and the Boom Box Dance Party returns with energetic vibes in Stanleyville.

Nighttime Rides offer a whole new experience, enjoying Busch Gardens’ nine world-class roller coasters after dark.

Back by popular demand, these fan-favorite shows are held indoors when guests want to beat the heat:

Cirque Electric – This acrobatic show features new thrilling world-class cirque-style performers to the Stanleyville Theater beginning June 11. Guests can witness their extraordinary talent alongside an electric ensemble of dancers.



Animal Tales – During this educational presentation, guests learn more about the park’s diverse collection of more than 200 animal species and meet some of the animal ambassadors in person.



Icons – This fan-favorite live performance features hits inspired by musical legends.



Rhythm of Nature – Audiences embark on a spellbinding ice adventure following the journey of a brave young hero into a magical dream realm to uncover the wonders of the animal kingdom and embrace their destiny. This ice spectacle dazzles guests with the beauty, danger and wisdom of nature.

Say “Cheers” to Summer with the Return of FREE Beer* From May 22 – Aug. 9, guests can say “cheers” to summer with the return of free beer at the Overlook Taproom on the second floor of the Serengeti Overlook restaurant. Guests 21 and older can enjoy one free beer per visit to the park. Annual Pass Members can double the promotion and receive two complimentary beers per visit to the park.

*Free beer offer is for one complimentary 7oz. beer per day for all guests age 21 or older and two complimentary 7oz. beers per day to Pass Members age 21 or older.

Enter for your chance to win tickets to experience Summer Nights at Busch Gardens!