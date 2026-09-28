Busch Gardens Spooktacular 2026

Starting Sept. 12, guests will be transported into a whimsical world full of magic and enchantment at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with the spellbinding event, Spooktacular. Kandy, Busch Gardens’ resident witch-in-training, and her kooky Krew will welcome guests every Saturday and Sunday for a family-friendly event for all ages.

With trick-or-treating, costume parades, science experiments, and more, Spooktacular returns with fan-favorite elements and new and enhanced experiences to create festive memories that will last a lifetime.

This year, guests can look forward to frightfully delightful activities including:

ALL-NEW! The Music of Mr. Skelly : Straight off the page from one of Kandy’s drawings, Mr. Skelly makes his debut at Spooktacular. Armed with his trusty violin, Mr. Skelly is a marvelous mentor of melodies and a bone-afide music teacher. While he may be an expert in music, sharing his love of the craft with guests while he plays his violin, he is less successful at being spooky, making him proof that Halloween doesn’t have to be frightening to be frightfully fun.

: Straight off the page from one of Kandy’s drawings, Mr. Skelly makes his debut at Spooktacular. Armed with his trusty violin, Mr. Skelly is a marvelous mentor of melodies and a bone-afide music teacher. While he may be an expert in music, sharing his love of the craft with guests while he plays his violin, he is less successful at being spooky, making him proof that Halloween doesn’t have to be frightening to be frightfully fun. Trick-or-Treating: Dive into the Halloween spirit with festive trick-or-treat stations at Kandy’s Spooktacular Celebration—grab a bag and enjoy the sweetest seasonal treats from Goldfish® and YumEarth®!

Dive into the Halloween spirit with festive trick-or-treat stations at Kandy’s Spooktacular Celebration—grab a bag and enjoy the sweetest seasonal treats from Goldfish® and YumEarth®! Spooktacular Costume Parade: Join the fun at the Spooktacular Costume Parade, where colorful costumes light up the catwalk, and every kid gets their time to shine like a Halloween star. No matter their age or if they’re wearing a costume or not, all kids are welcome to walk the runway.

Join the fun at the Spooktacular Costume Parade, where colorful costumes light up the catwalk, and every kid gets their time to shine like a Halloween star. No matter their age or if they’re wearing a costume or not, all kids are welcome to walk the runway. Kit & Kat’s Black Cat Dance Party : Get into the Halloween spirit at Kit & Kat’s Dance Party, where spooky beats and playful dance moves turn every step into a ghoulishly good time for the whole family!

: Get into the Halloween spirit at Kit & Kat’s Dance Party, where spooky beats and playful dance moves turn every step into a ghoulishly good time for the whole family! Spooky Kooky Science: Professor Pufflemintz is the never predictable, anything is possible, sometimes puzzled but always positive Professor of Science. As one of Kandy’s instructors from the Magic Conservatory, Professor Pufflemintz is here to share her science endeavors with every Spooktacular guest through eccentric and festive science experiments.

Professor Pufflemintz is the never predictable, anything is possible, sometimes puzzled but always positive Professor of Science. As one of Kandy’s instructors from the Magic Conservatory, Professor Pufflemintz is here to share her science endeavors with every Spooktacular guest through eccentric and festive science experiments. Storytime: Situated next to Kandy’s picture-perfect pumpkin patch, guests will be immersed in the popular story “Room on the Broom,” where everybody has a place and everyone belongs.

Situated next to Kandy’s picture-perfect pumpkin patch, guests will be immersed in the popular story “Room on the Broom,” where everybody has a place and everyone belongs. Kid-friendly Halloween Photo Spots: Located on the Festival Walkway, charming fall photo spots offer picturesque backdrops, perfect for capturing unforgettable memories to post and share.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win passes to experience Busch Gardens Spooktacular!