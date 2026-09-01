Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream 2026

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s award-winning Howl-O-Scream returns with an all-new haunted house, two new sinister scare zones and terrifying entertainment. Plus, the ghoulish Dr. Freakenstein has been resurrected in the fan-favorite show Fiends. For a limited time, visitors can save up to 65% on Howl-O-Scream tickets during the Killer Summer Sale. Consistently voted as one of USA Today’s Ten Best Theme Park Halloween Events, Howl-O-Scream takes place on select dates from Sept. 11 through Oct. 31.

Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event, taking place on select nights Sept. 11 through Oct. 31 after 7 p.m. For a limited time, any night tickets are available for only $38.99 while Annual Pass Members can get any night tickets for $33.99 during the Killer Summer Sale, a savings of over 65%.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!