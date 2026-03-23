Busch Gardens Food, Wine, & Garden!

A world of taste awaits at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay during the Food, Wine & Garden Festival. Guests can sip and savor their way through flavorful eats and mouthwatering treats while experiencing the park’s collection of world-class thrills. New for 2026, visitors will encounter garden elements inspired by animals, including topiaries and plant sculptures. Plus, guests will enjoy 20 live concert performances, all included with park admission. The Food, Wine & Garden Festival returns Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting March 6 through May 10, 2026.

Sip and Savor Worldly Flavors

The festival features bold new flavors and returning favorites, paired with a robust lineup of wines, craft brews and cocktails. Guests can savor all-new dishes like the Red Wine-Braised Short Rib and Herb-Crusted Lamb Steak. Additional offerings include the fan-favorite Cajun Lobster Roll and the Smoked Chicken & White Cheddar Mac & Cheese. Visitors will indulge in sweet treats, including Mini Bananas Foster Crepes and a Mixed Berry Tart. With more than 65 menu items to choose from, every bite and sip is a delicious new adventure.

The best way to experience the Food, Wine & Garden Festival is with a Sampler Lanyard. Starting at just $65.00, the lanyard is redeemable at various locations, offering both convenience and great value. Plus, Pass Members can enjoy an exclusive offer with additional items for the same price. Sampler Lanyards can be purchased online or in-park at festival cabins.

Headlining Concerts for Every Taste

The revamped Food, Wine & Garden festival pairs live entertainment with culinary creations. Country powerhouse Walker Hayes, best known for his single “Fancy Like,” kicks off the festival on March 7, with full-length concerts continuing every weekend through May 9. The full lineup includes:

Food, Wine & Garden Festival

Mar. 7 | Walker Hayes

Mar. 8 | Puddle of Mudd

Mar. 14 | P.O.D.

Mar. 15 | Grupo Mania

Mar. 21 | Skillet

Mar. 22 | Robin Thicke

Mar. 27 | Warren G

Mar. 28 | Dylan Scott

Mar. 29 | Kansas

Apr. 4 | Nick Carter

Apr. 10 | The Band Perry

Apr. 11 | El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

Apr. 12 | Smash Mouth

Apr. 18 | Flo Rida

Apr. 19 | Air Supply

Apr. 24 | Bowling For Soup

Apr. 25 | Surprise Artist To Be Announced Soon

May. 2 | Bow Wow & Ying Yang Twins

May 3 | Taking Back Sunday

May 9 | Pop 2000 with Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera & LFO

Concerts are included with park admission but visitors who want the best seats in the house can purchase VIP seating for each act. Additional information can be found here.

Best Way to Experience Concerts at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

For guests that want to indulge every weekend and all throughout the year, the Busch Gardens Annual Pass is designed to give guests flexibility with four tiers, each one allowing guests to choose the benefits that best fit their lifestyle. Annual Passes start at just $15.00 per month with no down payment and 0% APR.

From unlimited visits and seasonal event access to exclusive freebies and savings, Pass Members can expect:

FREE guest tickets to share the fun with friends and family

guest tickets to share the fun with friends and family FREE parking and discounts on food, beverage, and merchandise (select tiers)

parking and discounts on food, beverage, and merchandise (select tiers) FREE Busch Bucks to spend in park

Busch Bucks to spend in park Be among the first to experience the all-new Lion & Hyena Ridge when it opens this spring

Discounts on one-of-a-kind animal encounters, VIP Tours, and Youth Summer Camps

For more information on the Food, Wine & Garden Festival and Annual Pass, visit BuschGardens.com/Tampa and follow Busch Gardens on social media at @BuschGardens .

Enter for your chance to win passes to Busch Gardens to experience Food, Wine, & Garden!