The lights are brighter than ever at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town! Select days, now through January 4th, and the festivities are free with park admission!

Watch the night sky come alive with the all-new Lights of Wonder drone show! Gasp at A Very Merry Cirque! Catch Christmas on Ice, and hop aboard the Holly Jolly Express!

Meet Santa and Rudolph, and warm up with hot chocolate and fresh-baked cookies!

Thrill-seekers: Iron Gwazi and Phoenix Rising are open after dark!

Ring in the new year with live entertainment and fireworks on New Year’s Eve!

Save big with a Christmas Town Sampler Lanyard, starting at just thirty-five dollars!

Make memories that last a lifetime. Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Get tickets and see the schedule at ChristmasTown.com!

Enter for your chance to win passes to experience Busch Gardens Christmas Town!