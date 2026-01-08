Bruno Mars The Romantic Tour

Global superstar Bruno Mars today announced The Romantic Tour, marking his first full headline tour in nearly a decade following the massively successful 24K Magic World Tour, which first launched in 2017. Produced by Live Nation, the 2026 tour will be the first full headlining stadium tour by the GRAMMY® Award-winning performer. The tour will span nearly 40 shows across North America, Europe, and the UK, marking one of the biggest global outings of the year.

The tour launches in Las Vegas, NV, on April 10, and will see Mars bring his larger-than-life energy to major cities including a stop at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

Enter for your chance to win tickets!