Get ready for a night of timeless hits and unforgettable memories as Air Supply makes their return to the Ruth Eckerd Hall stage on November 21st!

Continuing to make musical history with every sold-out performance around the world, legendary pop duo Air Supply is riding the wave of an eventful banner year in 2026, with concerts across the globe, a biopic in the works, an impending Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and A Matter of Time, their first studio album in 15 years. Graham Russell’s heartfelt and soul-piercing songwriting talents, along with his and Russell Hitchcock’s dynamic trademark vocals, are on emphatic display throughout the multi-faceted 11-track collection. A Matter of Time caps a historic career that compares to the Beatlesque feat of five consecutive Top Five Singles, following early ’80s years in which they sold a collective total of 20 million copies of their first three albums and achieved multi-million radio plays for hits including Sweet Dreams and Making Love Out of Nothing At All. Air Supply audiences are already smiling widely as the band performs the symphonic lead single Wrap My Arms Around You, alongside favorites like If Only, while Russell affirms that love songs will never go out of style because they remain the constant that makes the world go round.

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