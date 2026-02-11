105.5 THE DOVE UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT MARDI GRAS 2026 OFFICIAL RULES

WDUV’S “Universal Orlando Resort” Contest

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Universal Orlando Resort Contest (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who are 18 years or older and are physically located in the listening area at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Media Group (“Sponsor”), WDUV and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren, and in-laws, regardless of where they live.

3. How To Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin on Monday, February 23rd, 2026 at 12:01 AM and end on Sunday, March 8th, 2026 at 11:59 PM (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

Enter by visiting the WDUV “Universal Orlando Resort” Contest official registration page at http://www.1055THEDOVE.com. By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, which are hereby incorporated by reference. Maximum one (1) entry per person and per email address during the Sweepstakes Period.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically-reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. “Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.”

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection and Odds. On approximately Monday, March 9th 2026 at 11:59 AM , Sponsor will select winners in a random drawing from all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description.

WDUV-FM Mardi Gras 2026 Prize Description:

PRIZE: There will be one (1) Grand Prize (the “Grand Prize”) and five (5) Secondary Prizes (each a “Secondary Prize”) awarded.

The Grand Prize winner (“Grand Prize Winner”) will receive:

 Two (2) nights standard hotel accommodation (one room, quadruple occupancy, room and tax only) at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort or at another Universal Orlando Resort Hotel (as determined by Universal Orlando in their sole discretion).

 Two (2) nights of Overnight Self Parking at a Universal Orlando Resort Hotel for Winner and up to Three (3) Guests (valid for one (1) vehicle).

 Four (4) Universal Orlando 3-Day Park-to-Park tickets for admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks, and Universal Volcano Bay water theme park for Grand Prize Winner and up to three (3) Guests.

The Grand Prize has an approximate Fair Market Value (“FMV”) of Two Thousand Two Hundred Sixty-Nine and 80/100 Dollars ($2,269.80) and must be completed by June 30, 2026, or the prize will be forfeited.

Some restrictions may apply. All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Travel dates are subject to Universal Orlando and Sponsor approval. Reservations are subject to availability. Trip must be booked at least seven (7) days prior to intended departure date. If Grand Prize Winner elects to partake in any or all portions of the Grand Prize with fewer than the allotted amount of guests or no guests, the Grand Prize will be awarded to Grand Prize Winner and each participating guest and any remainder of the Grand Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Grand Prize Winner must be eighteen (18) years of age or older. If the Grand Prize Winner is between the ages of eighteen (18) and twenty-one (21) years of age, he/she must be accompanied by an adult, who is at least twenty-one (21) years of age in order to check into the hotel. Minor guests, if any, must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Prizes are non-transferable and have no cash value. Any difference between stated FMV and final FMV of prize will not be awarded. Grand Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, air travel, insurance, meals, unspecified ground transportation, phone calls, baggage, gratuities, incidentals, souvenirs, gasoline, etc.) are included in the prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of the winner. Hotel accommodations do not include meals, incidentals, tips, telephone calls, or any other personal expenses incurred during the trip, not specified here. Theme park tickets are valid during normal operating hours only. Operating hours and availability of attractions and shows are subject to change without notice. Some special events may be separately ticketed. Universal Orlando reserves the right to change the name of all tickets. Unless otherwise indicated, all tickets specifically exclude admission to special or separately ticketed “hard ticket” entertainment events at any of the theme parks, hotels, or within any of the Universal CityWalk venues such as Hard Rock Live®.

Each Secondary Prize winner (“Secondary Prize Winner”) will receive:

 Two (2) 1-Day Park-to-Park + 1-Day Regular Parking tickets for admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for Winner and up to one (1) Guest.

Each Prize has an approximate Fair Market Value (“FMV”) of Four Hundred Sixty-Eight and 0/100 Dollars ($468.00) and must be used by June 30, 2026, or the prize will be forfeited.

Some restrictions may apply. All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Each 1-Day Park-to-Park + 1 Day Regular Parking Ticket entitles one (1) guest admission to BOTH Universal Studios Florida AND Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks on the same day and allows one (1) vehicle access to Regular Parking at the Universal Orlando parking garage on the same day. Includes in-and-out privileges for same vehicle. Not valid for Prime Parking, Valet, RV/Bus, or parking at any Universal Orlando Resort hotel. Secondary Prize Winner must be eighteen (18) years of age or older. Minor guests, if any, must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Prizes are non-transferable and have no cash value. Any difference between stated FMV and final FMV of prize will not be awarded. Secondary Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, insurance, meals, unspecified ground transportation, phone calls, baggage, gratuities, incidentals, souvenirs, gasoline, etc.) are included in the prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of the winner. Theme park tickets are valid during normal operating hours only. Operating hours and availability of attractions and shows are subject to change without notice. Some special events may be separately ticketed. Universal Orlando reserves the right to change the name of all tickets. Unless otherwise indicated, all tickets specifically exclude admission to special or separately ticketed “hard ticket” entertainment events at any of the theme parks, hotels, or within any of the Universal CityWalk venues such as Hard Rock Live®.

All parts of the prize selected are subject to availability and blackout dates, and subject to change without written notice or warning. Should an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities, epidemics, pandemics and the spread of infectious diseases, and any related governmental or judicial actions taken in connection with, or as a response to, any such event, or any other event beyond the reasonable control of a party, whether or not existing, known, foreseen or foreseeable at the time this promotion occurs, render the redemption or fulfilment of some or all of the prize delayed, hindered, adversely affected, impracticable, or impossible, Universal in its sole and absolute discretion, reserves the right to evaluate and make modifications to the redemption and fulfilment processes and timelines for any prize or portion of the prize that Universal Orlando is responsible for, which may include but is not limited to providing additional time for redemption and/ or fulfilment. Should the prize become unavailable, experiences and items of a similar nature and value may be offered.

Universal City Development Partners, Ltd. d/b/a Universal Orlando Resort (“Universal Orlando”) is a prize supplier only in this promotion, is not a sponsor of this promotion and is not responsible for the administration of the promotion, the collection of entries, or the selection of any winner. Any disputes, claims, and causes of action against Universal Orlando arising out of or relating to any person’s use of or participation in any prize provided by Universal Orlando shall be resolved by applying the laws of Florida, without regard to conflict of laws provisions therein, and shall be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Orange County, Florida. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.

In connection with any visit to Universal Orlando Resort, please be advised that Universal’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, guests should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any Universal destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Universal cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Potential winners will be notified on or about Monday, March 9th 2026 at 11:59 AM at the telephone number or email address provided on the potential winner’s entry form.

To claim a prize, potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within 30 days of notice or attempted notice.

To claim his/her prize, the potential winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 11300 4th Street N., Ste. 300 St. Petersburg, FL 33716 within 30 days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 8:30 a.m. (E.S.T.) and 5:30 p.m. (E.S.T.) weekdays) and must present a valid government-issued photo ID. If the prize has an expiration date on it, it must be picked up before it expires.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within 5 business days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to 2 alternate drawings, after which the prize will not be awarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value.

Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize.

Winner will be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize.

Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor.

Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Prizes won by minors will be awarded to the winner’s parent or legal guardian, who must sign any affidavit or release required by Sponsor. If the winner is a minor, then his/her guest must be his/her parent or legal guardian. A legal guardian must provide written proof of guardianship.

7. Publicity. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes the winner’s irrevocable consent to the publication or other use by Sponsor and its licensees of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media, including the Internet, for any commercial, publicity or promotional purpose, without limitation, review or approval, or additional compensation.

8. Participation. By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Release. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, COX MEDIA GROUP, INC., COX ENTERPRISES, INC., WDUV AND THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability. By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEB SITE AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

11. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein. 12. Sponsor. WDUV’S “Universal Orlando Resort” Contest is sponsored by Cox Media Group and WDUV. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after Sunday, March 8th 2026 at 11:59 PM at 11:59 PM ) or a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), WDUV Universal Orlando Resort , Cox Media Group, 11300 4th Street N., Ste. 300 St. Petersburg, FL 33716. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Cox Media Group at the above address.