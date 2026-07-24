Yacht Rock Summer Tour Weekend!

Happy feet alert as105.5 The Dove presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour this Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Onstage, it’s Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia and Henry Gross. Ann Kelly and Kristy Knight will be in the lobby from 5-7 pm with a special live broadcast and your chance to register to win a meet and greet with the artists!

It might get a little drippy, but who cares! The rescheduled Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival is back at the St. Pete Pier with local vendors and views of the bay while you enjoy them. Sunday, July 26, 11 am–8 pm in the Family Park, St. Pete Pier

Ann-Ventures The grand opening is this weekend at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

This Saturday at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Lion & Hyena Ridge opens. An extraordinary new addition to the park’s award-winning animal care portfolio and one of the most immersive wildlife experiences in North America.

Bucs bring back the 1976 jersey this season. The response to the ’76 jerseys was so overwhelmingly positive that the team chose to listen to requests from the fans and wear them again in 2026. Buccaneer players, who also responded enthusiastically to the white uniforms, will take to the field on December 6 when Tampa Bay takes on the Los Angeles Chargers at Raymond James Stadium.

Florida to open back-to-school sales tax holiday

Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday continues and funs through August 20, 2026. During this time, you can buy qualifying clothing and shoes (under $100), school supplies (under $50), and computers/accessories (under $1,500) tax-free. The full list is in the Dove Daily Update.

Ann Ventures

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