Dubbed Wunder Glow, the sprawling holiday light attraction is highlighted by a mile-long walking trail lined with 15 massive light displays, letting visitors traverse the holiday forest at their own pace. A full Christmas Village will round out the park along with other themed experiences. The experience is open now and tickets are available now, starting at $18.95.

“Guests can play with fog-filled bubbles, ride a butterfly swing and step across glowing floor pads,” Wunder Glow teased. “At Wishing Point, they can tie a ribbon to the wishing tree. Hot Cocoa Hollow offers hot cocoa and a glowing dance floor beneath a falling-snow effect … Symphonies of Light & Sound will feature illuminated scenes synchronized to holiday music, including the golden canopy of Under the Golden Boughs, Glowing Glaciers, Noël à Paris and the mirrored Infinite Christmas. Along the way, Wunder Spots will offer photo opportunities with a giant sleigh, sculpted wings and a glowing heart arch.”