Winner, Winner!

We’re just weeks away from the show, but you can win free tickets all weekend! 105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall with Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia and special guest Henry Gross. Starting at 8 am Friday, you can win your way into the show, just listen at 8, 10, Noon, 2 and 5 pm for the keyword, put it in the Dove app at 1055thedove to win through Sunday.

Dog Hiding under Sofa (Photoboyko - stock.adobe.com)

We can’t say it enough, be extra careful with the fireworks this weekend. Frightened pets that wind up in shelters, and anyone who has a bad reaction to loud noise will have a tough time. Be considerate.

And remember we’re still under tightened watering restrictions through Oct. 1, extending an order that would have expired July 1. The water shortage is in effect for Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Hernando, Polk and Manatee counties, among other counties and cities. If you’re using fireworks, keep water nearby.

Ann Ventures

©2026 Cox Media Group