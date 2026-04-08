Whitney Leavitt talks 'Chicago,' whether she'll return to 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas discuss their starring roles in 'Chicago' in an interview that aired April 8, 2026, on 'Good Morning America.' (ABC News)

What happens in the ballroom doesn't always stay there.

After captivating audiences on Dancing with the Stars, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas are back together -- only this time they are on Broadway, starring in Chicago at New York City's Ambassador Theatre.

"If someone would have said a year ago that the two of you would be on the cover of the playbill, Chicago on Broadway, what would your reaction have been?" ABC News' Will Ganss asked the duo in an interview that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America.

"I probably would have been like, 'You're crazy. What? How?'" Leavitt said with a laugh.

"Yeah. Well, I mean, yeah. Speechless," Ballas added.

Leavitt, who rose to fame on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, is now leading Chicago to its highest-grossing week in the show's 30-year history while playing Roxie Hart.

"She's definitely sassy. She's very sassy. I'd say sassy, impulsive and always just, like, learning," Leavitt said of her character.

Asked what she and Roxie Hart have in common, Leavitt replied with a laugh, "Every single one of those things."

Amid her success on Broadway, Leavitt said she is still deciding what her future looks like on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the hit Hulu reality TV show.

"We're figuring it out in real-time. I don't really know," Leavitt said. "I feel sometimes that it's like time to venture out. Like, this is what I'm passionate about."

In Chicago, Ballas joins Leavitt as Billy Flynn, following in the footsteps of stars like Patrick Swayze and Usher.

The moment marks a full-circle journey that began during their time on DWTS, when they danced to the song "Cell Block Tango" from the Broadway show.

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