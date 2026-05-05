Where’s The Party?

FILE PHOTO: Restaurants across the country are offering deals on food and drink for Cinco de Mayo.

Happy Cinco de Mayo! One of the biggest parties is in Dunedin today at Casa Tina’s at their 34th Annual Cinco de Mayo party. The restaurant will be open from 11 am-11 pm. Across the street in Pioneer Park the party heats up from 5-10 pm.

It’s the perfect way to shop and support local businesses - The Market Marie! But this week, it’s a LOCATION CHANGE for this Saturday, May 9th, 10 am – 2 pm in Downtown Clearwater! This time instead of taking over Coachman Park, it will be on the 500–600 blocks of Cleveland Street.

2nd annual yacht rock summer

Maybe you’ll find something wear at the market for the s the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour presented by 105.5 The Dove! It’s Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall Featuring; Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia.

Ann Ventures

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