Where To Keep Cool

When the heat stays this extreme Tampa opens cooling stations, and the link to find the one nearest you is available here.

If you use the Suncoast Trail, there’s a detour to begin today and lasting into next summer. It will be a safer way to walk or bike as construction on the new Suncoast Trail bridge at SR 54 is underway. The trailhead at SR 54 will be temporarily closed.

Dove Daily Update It's the end of the line for now, for the Cross Bay Ferry. Photo Cross Bay Ferry.

There’s a press conference today, and PSTA will tell us about the new ferries coming for service soon, along with where they will dock. The Tampa Bay Ferry service would transport residents between Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Ann Ventures

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