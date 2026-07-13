What’s The Buzz?

Look, up in the sky! From our friends at MacDill Air Force Base, you may see or hear more military planes across the Tampa Bay area for the next two weeks. Why? Ask them!

Hillsborough County is already signing up students for after-school care and those precious spots are disappearing quickly. The first day of school isn’t all that far away on Monday, Aug. 10. Parents interested in enrolling their children need to register as soon as possible before programs reach capacity. More information and enrollment details are available here.

New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JULY 08: (L-R) Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates with Jonathan Aranda #8 after defeating the New York Yankees 3-0 at Tropicana Field on July 08, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday night, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia live on FOX starting at 8:00 p.m. For the Tampa Bay Rays, it’s Junior Caminero, starting pitchers Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez, closer Bryan Baker and designated hitter Yandy Díaz.

105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour! Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall Featuring; Pablo Cruise, Orleans, David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia and just added Henry Gross. Details at 1055thedove.com.

Ann Ventures

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