What’s An OTA?

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

It’s a football things, but it’s time. Today, the Bucs starts “OTA’s” at One Buc Place today (organized team activities) Yes, it matters, it could be the difference between who will make the biggest name for themselves, and who may go home.

Forecast for the 2026 hurricane season

Already? The hurricane season begins this Monday, June 1st. So make a note you’re in Pinellas County. With hurricane season nearly here, Pinellas County and the City of Clearwater will host a free Hurricane Preparedness Day expo on Saturday offering hands‑on tools, expert guidance and family‑friendly activities to help the community get storm‑ready. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Greenwood Recreation Center, 900 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater. Attendees will be able to meet preparedness and disaster recovery specialists and access resources to make it easier to plan ahead before a storm is on the radar. Keep this link handy for the season - disaster.pinellas.gov.

Please keep an eye out for workers on the bridge. Overnight expect rolling lane closures and plan for minor delays on the Howard Frankland Bridge (I-275) between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are scheduled from Tuesday, May 26 through Friday, May 29, Nightly from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Ongoing construction for the new southbound Howard Frankland Bridge project.

Ann Ventures

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