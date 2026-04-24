What A Weekend!

And let’s start with why traffic is going to be oh so much fun around Raymond James Stadium. BTS kicks off their tour Saturday night in case you didn’t know. So for now, Tampa Bay Boulevard is closed in front of Raymond James Stadium for a massive BTS merchandise tent. Show are this Saturday, April 25th @ 8 PM, Sunday, April 26th @ 8 PM, Tuesday, April 28th @ 8 PM. Tampa Bay Boulevard will also be closed on Monday, April 27th for additional merchandise sales and will re-open at 6PM on Wednesday, April 29th. To see the latest road closures that may impact your commute, visit: Tampa.gov/road-closures. Or stay home. Pay someone to sit in line at the tent and buy that $200 tour t-shirt.

My Saturday morning will kick off at the ALS Walk in Safety Harbor Park! Registration is at 9 am, the walk at 10. There’s always room for you...see you then!

Ann-Ventures Ann Kelly hosts the ALS walk in Safety Harbor Saturday

The man nicknamed “Hurricane” is now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. The Bucs used the 15th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select the University of Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr., a pass-rushers they never thought would still be available. Want to celebrate? Head to the Bucs Beach Bash for day 3 of the NFL Draft at the Tradewinds Resort on St Pete Beach Saturday.

For something a bit more chill, celebrate Arbor Day this weekend, April 25-26, at Walter Fuller Park at the Green Thumb Festival! Workshops a flower show and free mulch.

Ann Ventures

©2026 Cox Media Group